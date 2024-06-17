Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Recruit Price Performance
Recruit stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54.
Recruit Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Recruit
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.