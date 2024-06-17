Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Recruit Price Performance

Recruit stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

