Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sompo Trading Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS SMPNY opened at $10.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.54. Sompo has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $11.25.
About Sompo
