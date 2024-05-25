TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $114.00 at Barclays

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $109.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.05.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $102.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.09. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $104.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.