Ultra Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $61.11 million and $1.30 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,177.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.35 or 0.00714615 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00058543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00092815 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00012249 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001188 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,087,328 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 375,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.1630371 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,056,705.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

