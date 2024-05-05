M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,381 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $606,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,917 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $771,643,000 after buying an additional 1,187,915 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6,453.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 437,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,670,000 after buying an additional 431,228 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,638,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $81,918,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at $373,434,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,917 shares of company stock worth $44,335,843 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.3 %

PANW stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.21. 3,438,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,938. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.25. The stock has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.09 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

