Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.34

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY)'s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.34 and traded as high as $20.59. Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 17,324 shares.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13.

Heidelberg Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Heidelberg Materials’s previous dividend of $0.37.

About Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

