Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Reduced by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6,392.9% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 13,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 278,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,814,000 after acquiring an additional 60,895 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $2,784,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,620,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,979,096. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $478.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

