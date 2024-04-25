Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE:KNX traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,403. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.14.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

