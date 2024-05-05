Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.51 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.70.

XYL traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.21. 1,418,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.36. Xylem has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $138.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

