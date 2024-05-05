Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 5,886 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

VONG stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.25. 604,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,427. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $87.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

