Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 10,510 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,510 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,322 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,153,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,332 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,986,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,410,000 after acquiring an additional 875,601 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,514,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,304,000 after acquiring an additional 715,487 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,154,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.49. 1,396,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,369. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.02. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

