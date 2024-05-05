Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,823 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.41. 5,091,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,675,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

