Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,006,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $5.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.50. 751,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,412. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $241.41 and a 52 week high of $340.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.51.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.