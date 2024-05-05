Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.81-1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $380-390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.88 million. Lantheus also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.14.

LNTH stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,698. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.76. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,936 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

