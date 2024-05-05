CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.88-2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $928-938 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.27 million. CyberArk Software also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.34-0.44 EPS.
CyberArk Software Trading Down 2.7 %
CYBR traded down $6.22 on Friday, reaching $227.32. 768,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,485. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.27. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $125.15 and a one year high of $283.00.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on CYBR
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CyberArk Software
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.