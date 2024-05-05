Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.83.

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,774,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,899. Exelon has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

