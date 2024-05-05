Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,251 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF makes up 0.7% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMXC. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.70. 2,517,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,237. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average is $54.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $47.76 and a 52 week high of $58.75.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

