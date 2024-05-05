Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Lantheus also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.81-1.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.14.

Lantheus stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.53. 1,838,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,698. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.76. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,936. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

