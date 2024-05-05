Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of Trimble stock traded down $4.16 on Friday, hitting $55.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,315,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,605. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TRMB. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,828 shares of company stock worth $1,013,519. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

