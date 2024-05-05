Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 59 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,509,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,743,000 after purchasing an additional 298,727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,758,000 after purchasing an additional 36,556 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 775,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,705,000 after purchasing an additional 42,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,355,000 after purchasing an additional 147,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total value of $690,074.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $2,045,532.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,014,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total transaction of $690,074.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,930 shares of company stock valued at $14,089,523. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap-on

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE:SNA traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.03. 262,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,144. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $247.68 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.25 and a 200 day moving average of $279.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.