U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 950 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

MUB stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.67. 7,096,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,695,924. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.15 and a 200-day moving average of $106.63.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

