Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) CFO Sells $217,965.00 in Stock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at $33,654,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of J stock opened at $148.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bancreek Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 49,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $3,360,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on J. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

