Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 0.9% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.47. 1,974,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,315. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.95. The company has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

