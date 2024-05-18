Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,256 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 342,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,982,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,642. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1723 per share. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.