Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,021. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

