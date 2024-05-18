OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18,014.50

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. One OmniFlix Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniFlix Network has a total market capitalization of $39.37 million and approximately $18,014.50 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OmniFlix Network has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

OmniFlix Network Profile

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. The official website for OmniFlix Network is omniflix.network. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork.

Buying and Selling OmniFlix Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.15546239 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $48,476.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniFlix Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniFlix Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniFlix Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

