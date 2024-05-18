JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 7,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.
JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance
Shares of JBGS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. 748,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,221. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.07.
JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.36%.
About JBG SMITH Properties
JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
