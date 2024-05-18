JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 7,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBGS

Institutional Trading of JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 272.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBGS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. 748,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,221. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.07.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.36%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Free Report)

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.