Wirtual Price Down 21.7% This Week (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and $91.67 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wirtual has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Wirtual Token Trading

