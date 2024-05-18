Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,948,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,588 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,766,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,900 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,264,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,531,000 after acquiring an additional 900,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,430,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,660,000 after acquiring an additional 838,651 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $71.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,827,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,397. The stock has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.35.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

