TRON Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $235.09 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, TRON has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $8.84 billion and approximately $235.09 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000872 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000785 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000574 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TRON

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,444,800,756 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is trondao.org.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.