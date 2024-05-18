Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.59.

Get Walmart alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 1.0 %

WMT stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,330,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,575,826. The company has a market cap of $520.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average is $56.49. Walmart has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.52%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 656,397,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 85.3% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 973 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 122.7% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 45,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,295,000 after buying an additional 25,127 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Walmart by 840.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 24,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 45,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.