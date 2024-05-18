Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.61. 779,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,101. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.57.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

