Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $11.27 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,143 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for about 1.7% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in EOG Resources by 863.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after buying an additional 985,884 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $71,596,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in EOG Resources by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $443,088,000 after purchasing an additional 460,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,807 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $186,946,000 after buying an additional 408,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,340,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,152. The firm has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.48. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,783 shares of company stock worth $1,533,465. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.