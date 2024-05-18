American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Decreased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,757. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.91.

American Tower Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,604. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.50 and its 200-day moving average is $195.86.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

