Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.95.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FANG

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,190. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,575 shares of company stock worth $11,491,006 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.