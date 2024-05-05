Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $228.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $224.00 to $228.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.07.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $189.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.02 and a 200-day moving average of $160.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,442,301 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,736,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,132 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

