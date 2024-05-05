Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Purchases $58,860.00 in Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,803.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Martin Tuchman bought 5,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Martin Tuchman purchased 3,168 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $95,008.32.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Martin Tuchman acquired 172 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,504.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Martin Tuchman purchased 5,004 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.52 per share, for a total transaction of $157,726.08.

On Friday, February 9th, Martin Tuchman acquired 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Martin Tuchman bought 40 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,226.00.

Princeton Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $38.19.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Princeton Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Princeton Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

