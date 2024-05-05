PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $130,274.07 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 1,569 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $130,274.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,617,006.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $61.82 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.35.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in PriceSmart by 201.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 249.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at $2,420,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

See Also

