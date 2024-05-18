iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 245,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 137,423 shares.The stock last traded at $50.15 and had previously closed at $50.12.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5,122.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,449,000 after buying an additional 791,858 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,859,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,369,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 167,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 111,285 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

