Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Short Interest Update

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 434,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Caleres alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Caleres

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

In related news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $980,601.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,663 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,514.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,514.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $254,289.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,668 shares in the company, valued at $9,445,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,019 shares of company stock worth $3,933,025. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the third quarter worth $131,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 92,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 8.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 13.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Trading Down 0.7 %

CAL stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 287,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,819. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57. Caleres has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.32 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.