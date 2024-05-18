Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report) were down 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 31,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 107,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Torq Resources Trading Up 10.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.72. The stock has a market cap of C$14.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.83.

About Torq Resources

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

