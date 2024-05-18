Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 177 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.08. 1,886,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,234. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

