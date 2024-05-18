Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $76.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,750. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.95. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.71.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.84%.

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 135,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 47,784 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,233,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Edison International by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,514,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,236,000 after purchasing an additional 580,117 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $11,734,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

