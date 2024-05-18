Private Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.20. The company had a trading volume of 172,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,385. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.45. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $65.24.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

