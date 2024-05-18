Meridian Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after buying an additional 625,500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,385,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $800,750,000 after purchasing an additional 311,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after purchasing an additional 378,513 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,477,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,145,000 after purchasing an additional 97,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,423,000 after buying an additional 3,960,049 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.6 %

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $127.34 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.08 and a 200 day moving average of $124.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Canadian National Railway

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.