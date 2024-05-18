Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 314.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,273,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $728,430,000 after buying an additional 663,456 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 38,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.0 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,534,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191,140. The company has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

