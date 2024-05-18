First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 10,720 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.5% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $12,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 355,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 100,294 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,335,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,404,000 after buying an additional 370,483 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,840 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,662.2% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,116,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,853. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

