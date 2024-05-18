Short Interest in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expands By 5.9%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,220,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 22,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.23. 17,946,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,270,298. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average is $42.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $644,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 554.7% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,897 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 49,901 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 44.6% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,878 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

