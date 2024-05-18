Private Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $37,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $248.71. The company had a trading volume of 688,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

