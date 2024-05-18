First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 10,285 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.1% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $25,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.1% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 727.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 99,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,587 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.2% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $892,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $451.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,803,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,883,960. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $329.56 and a 1-year high of $454.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $437.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.42.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

